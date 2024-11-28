Woodinville staple Molbak’s demolished after 70 years in business

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Woodinville is closing a chapter on what was once a staple of the city.

There’s not much left of Molbak’s Home and Garden as the former business has been demolished.

The demolition came despite a last-minute move by a former employee to try and get the property designated as a historic landmark.

Unfortunately, demolition paperwork was reportedly approved before the landmark application was submitted.

Molbak’s closed back in January after nearly 70 years in business.

The home and garden favorite tried launching the ‘Green Phoenix Collaborative’ to reimagine the space, but failed to raise enough funds.

