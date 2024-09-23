Women’s health get a $9 million boost through Affordable Care Act grants

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia will be getting a $9 million grant for women’s health from the Affordable Care Act.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched a grant program that gives 14 states and D.C. almost $9 million to improve the level of health coverage and health benefits.

The funds granted can be used for educational campaigns that address disparities in access to reproductive healthcare and information.

In addition to the District of Columbia, Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin will be getting the grant.

“Improving access to women’s health care, including reproductive and maternal care, saves countless lives. Nobody should have to navigate care deserts or travel great distances to receive essential services,” said HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm. “The Biden-Harris Administration is focused on strengthening the resources available to women. We will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that all women have access to the care and support they need, regardless of their race, income, or where they live.”

HHS stated that by improving and expanding women’s healthcare, the well-being of women will improve, leading to a reduction in maternal mortality rates.

Each grantee is required to develop a plan, with specific milestones for implementation across the two-year grant period.

More information on maternal health can be found on cms.gov.





