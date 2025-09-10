Woman with dog accused of breaking into same business eight times

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of breaking into the same business eight times—accompanied by her dog.

According to a flyer from Crime Stoppers, the incidents happened in a less than two-week time period at Betschart Mechanical on 128th Street East in South Hill.

They say the first happened on August 25 and the most recent burglary happened on September 2.

Each time, the department says the break-ins happened between the window of 8 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The business says there’s between $50,000 and $100,000 in damages and merchandise missing.

Detectives say the woman broke into locked trailers that were filled with construction supplies, tools, and equipment.

The woman is described as having a medium build with dark hair, wearing black leggings, a purple t-shirt, and a white hat.

The dog is described as white and brown and possibly a pit bull.

Detectives say the woman was seen arriving in different cars: a black 2010s Dodge Ram pickup, a white cargo van, a dark colored sedan, and a white SUV with a trailer.

If you have information that may help detectives, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS or submitting a tip through the P3 Tips App. You could get a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

