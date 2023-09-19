Woman whose car submerged at Alki Beach two months ago out of coma and home

The woman who was struck head-on in West Seattle, causing her car to submerge at Alki Beach, is recovering at home, according to her family.

On Sunday, July 16, the car Madison Kelly was driving in was struck head-on, pushing it off the road and into the water.

Good Samaritans jumped into Elliott Bay, pulled her from the car, and provided CPR until medics arrived.

“They saved my child. Because if it weren’t for them, she honestly would not be here today,” Daisy, Madison’s mom, said.

On Aug. 7, Madison was still in a coma-like state at Harborview Medical Center but was out of the ICU.

Jordan, Madison’s sister, tells KIRO 7 that Madison was at in-patient rehab for about a month and was finally discharged on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to Jordan, Madison’s cognition is improving, slowly but surely. Officially awake and out of her coma. Her long-term memory is mostly intact.

Jordan says Madison has weakness on the right side of her body, but she’s able to walk and talk.

Her family continues to battle the financial hardships of rehab and recovery and asks for help to ease the burden of her medical expenses by donating to Madison’s GoFundMe.

