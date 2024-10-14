Woman walks into I-5 traffic, hit by bus in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center after she was struck by a bus Sunday night.

Washington State Patrol said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near 130th in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood.

The WSP report said a bus was in the first of five lanes when a pedestrian walked from the right shoulder into traffic and right in front of a bus.

In an attempt to avoid hitting the woman, the bus tried to merge into the third lane, but there was a Kia Sorrento there.

The bus hit the woman, who ended up in the second lane.

The bus also came to rest in the second lane after hitting the Kia. The Kia pulled over on the right shoulder.

The severity of the woman’s injuries is not known. She is 28 years old and from Lynnwood.

No one else was hurt.













