Woman sues Port of Bremerton following otter attack on 2-year-old daughter

A woman is seeking damages against the Port of Bremerton after she and her daughter were attacked by an otter on the Marina last year. — A woman is suing the Port of Bremerton for negligence after she and her 2-year-old daughter were attacked by an otter last year at the Marina.

In September, Travyn Schiffner and her 2-year-old were walking from their live-aboard boat on the E dock to the entrance of the marina when an otter attacked the pair.

Schiffner said the otter bit and scratched both of them, and then pulled the child into the water.

After pulling her daughter from the water, Schiffner said the otter “aggressively pursued” them.

According to the suit, prior to the attack, the Port of Bremerton had “actual and repeated notice of otter activity on and around E Dock” and had “received complaints about their aggressive nature.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: “This was a rare situation.” Wildlife officials say child was attacked by a river otter in Bremerton

Tenants and staff had apparently lodged several complaints with the Port of Bremerton over the otters’ behavior, including complaints that the otters defecated on the docks, damaged marina property, lived in derelict boats or were being aggressive toward tenants, the suit said.

“Despite this awareness and evidence of prior trapping efforts, the Port of Bremerton took no effective or sustained action to remove the otters, warn the public, or restrict access to hazardous areas like E Dock,” the suit said.

The Port manages the Marina.

Schiffner is seeking an unknown amount of damages for:

For general and special damages, including medical expenses, emotional distress, and pain and suffering. For damages to the minor Plaintiff for past and future injuries. For damages based on gross negligence. For attorneys’ fees and costs as allowed by law. For pre-judgment and post-judgment interest as allowed by law For such other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper.

The Port of Bremerton has 21 days to respond to the summons.

In a statement, Port of Bremerton CEO Jim Rothlin said:

“The safety and well-being of our tenants, visitors, and broader waterfront community remain top priorities for the Port of Bremerton. While we do not comment on ongoing litigation, the Port trusts that the facts of this matter will come to light through the appropriate legal channels.”

©2025 Cox Media Group