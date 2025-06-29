Woman stabbed multiple times by daughter in Yesler Terrace apartment, Seattle police say

Seattle police say a 58-year-old woman was seriously injured early Sunday morning when she was stabbed multiple times by her daughter in a domestic violence incident in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an apartment in the 1100 block of Fir Street after a neighbor called 911.

The neighbor reported that the woman had knocked on their door, bleeding from several stab wounds.

Police found the victim on the third floor of the building with serious injuries to her neck, face, arm, and leg.

Officers provided emergency medical care until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over.

Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center, where she was listed in serious condition.

Investigators determined the victim had been asleep in her apartment when she was attacked without warning by her 33-year-old daughter.

According to police, the woman was also stabbed with a butcher knife in the hallway of the apartment complex during the assault.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police searched the area with help from Real Time Crime Center personnel but were unable to locate her.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit are leading the investigation and are working to understand what led to the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

