Woman shot in the neck while using ATM in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A 57-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the neck while using an ATM in downtown Renton.

According to Renton police, the shooting happened just before 6:35 p.m. on Burnett Ave. S.

It’s unclear if the pair knew each other.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

There is a large police presence, so avoid the area.

Neighbors report seeing a helicopter circling the area.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

