25-year-old shot and killed at Kent apartment complex

KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating an early-morning homicide at an apartment complex near Kent Memorial Park.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, multiple officers and medics were called to the Chandlers Bay apartments off of Central Ave. N for reports of a man who had been shot.

When they arrived, they found the 25-year-old victim down in the parking lot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kent police have not identified a suspect but said that the shooting is an isolated incident.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

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