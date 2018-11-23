  • Woman shot, killed at home where illegal pot grow operation found, police say

    By: KIRO 7 News Staff

    SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are working on a suspect description after they say a woman was killed Thursday night at a home where there was an illegal marijuana grow operation, officials said.

    Officers were dispatched after 11 p.m. to a home in the 7100 block of 44th Ave. South for a report of a woman with a possible gunshot wound.

    When Seattle Fire medics arrived along with police, they performed CPR on the woman, but she died at the scene.

    Officials said detectives found an illegal marijuana grow and evidence of a possible burglary attempt at the home.

    The official cause of the woman’s death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

    The investigation remains ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department at (206) 233-5000.
     

