Woman shot in the head in Downtown Seattle, suspect in custody

A woman was shot in the head Wednesday evening in Seattle, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooting happened at about 5:12 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and James Street in Downtown Seattle.

According to Seattle police, the shooting started with an altercation. When they arrived, the suspect was arrested immediately.

A man was also shot in the foot.

King County Metro buses are being rerouted off 3rd Avenue as police investigated the incident.

