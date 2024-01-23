Woman shot during robbery in Seattle’s Central District

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was shot during a robbery in Seattle early Tuesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 12th Avenue South.

When they arrived, officers found a 51-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid until medics with the Seattle Fire Department transported her to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

According to police, the woman was standing on the sidewalk when a man approached her on a bike.

The man asked the woman for a cigarette and then grabbed her purse. As they struggled, the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

The man was last seen running southbound over the Jose Rizal Bridge.

Officers searched the area but did not find the man.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

