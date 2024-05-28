Woman shoots at suspects during attempted armed robbery near Auburn Walmart

AUBURN, Wash. — An attempted robbery near the Auburn Walmart led to a shooting and a massive police response early Tuesday.

At around 3 a.m., a woman was sitting in her truck in the parking lot at 762 Outlet Collection Way when two suspects armed with guns came up to her and demanded she hand over her valuables.

Instead, she pulled out a gun and and fired at the suspects.

“In the course of firing at the suspects, the female victim was shot,” Auburn Police spokesperson Kolby Crossley told KIRO 7.

Crossley said it was not yet known whether the victim was shot by the suspects or her own gunfire. She was treated near the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police used a K-9 to track the suspects as well as drones, the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter and help from other police agencies.

Both suspects have been arrested.

Detectives are at the scene investigating and officers are putting down evidence markers over shell casings.

Two vehicles were damaged by bullets.





