Woman severely injured after being attacked by six dogs in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A woman is recovering after being attacked by six dogs in Grant County.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 8000 block of Road 10 Northwest in Ephrata on reports of a woman screaming for help from a dog attack.

The neighbor told deputies that after the dogs stopped attacking the 67-year-old woman, she drove the victim home.

When paramedics arrived, they found the woman had suffered severe injuries and immediately began to treat her.

The victim was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata for additional care.

The owner gave up her dogs to Animal Control officers and will be placed on a 10-day hold at the Grant County Animal Outreach.

According to GCSO, the 10-day hold is a normal procedure used to verify vaccination status before euthanasia.

The owner was cited for each dog, with each fine being $1,025.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

