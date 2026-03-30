Woman rescued from house fire near Lake Stickney

LAKE STICKNEY, Wash. — South County firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire near Lake Stickney Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on 20th Place West shortly before 8:30 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the back.

While searching inside, firefighters found the woman, who is in her 70s, inside a bedroom and pulled her to safety.

They rushed to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious condition. No one else was hurt.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within about 30 minutes, containing the flames to one section of the home. Smoke caused damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office in partnership with South County Fire.

Mukilteo Fire, Paine Field Fire, and Everett Fire also helped with this call.

South County Fire encourages everyone to check their home’s smoke alarms.

“Working smoke alarms can give you more time to escape a fire. Replaceable batteries in smoke alarms should be changed once each year. Replace all smoke alarms after 10 years,” the department shared.

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