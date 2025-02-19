Woman missing overnight rescued from cliffside in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A woman is safe after going missing overnight near Anderson Lake Road in Whatcom County.

According to Whatcom County Fire District 14, the woman went missing overnight on Monday.

The elderly lady was found on a cliffside near Anderson Lake Road around 11 a.m.

Woman rescued from Cliffside in Whatcom County (Whatcom County Fire District 14)

A team from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Sumas Police, Bellingham Police and the Whatcom County Fire District 14 worked together to search for her.

The City of Sumas launched a drone and the woman was spotted on the cliffside down a steep embankment.

A rope system was used to lift the woman up and to a waiting ambulance.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

