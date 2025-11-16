Woman killed in Bremerton hit-and-run

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton Police Department says a female pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Crews responded at around 5:50 a.m., where the woman was struck and killed near Wheaton Way and Ivy Road.

Police say investigators have several strong leads but have not released any additional details.

Bremerton police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Jacynda Hoyson at Jacynda.Espinosa@ci.bremerton.wa.us.

This is a developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group