TACOMA, Wash. — A woman has died after she was hit and killed by a car in Tacoma on Wednesday night.

Police were called to E 37th Street and Spokane Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the road.

She was apparently hit by a car at that intersection.

The woman was pronounced dead and police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone has been arrested.





