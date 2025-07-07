Woman found dead in Everett apartment after overdose, dealer charged with homicide

EVERETT, Wash. — A man in Everett has been arrested for homicide after allegedly selling drugs that included fentanyl to a woman in her 40s after she was found dead in her apartment, according to the Everett Police Department (EPD)

On May 4, police responded to the reported overdose near 2600 West Marine View Drive, EPD said in a release.

During their investigation, officers found surveillance video of a known drug dealer allegedly selling the woman narcotics outside her apartment before her death, police said.

Everett PD said on June 23, investigators interviewed the suspect who had already been booked in the Snohomish County Jail on other drug charges.

Officers determined the man allegedly contributed to the woman’s death and booked him on an additional charge of controlled substance homicide, EPD said.

“These types of drug investigations can be difficult, but the officers in our Community Response Team worked hard to collect the evidence and do the interviews necessary to tie this dealer to the death of someone they provided with illegal drugs.”, Everett Police Chief John DeRousse said.

