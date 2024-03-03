Woman fatally shot in Belltown early Sunday morning; second woman arrested

A woman is dead after a shooting in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle early Sunday morning.
At about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a report of shots fired inside a building in the 2500 block of Western Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s or 30s with a gunshot wound in an alleyway between Wall Street and Vine Street.
Despite efforts from officers, the woman died at the scene.
Detectives quickly identified a second woman, in her late 20s to early 30s, as a suspect and took her into custody. Officers also recovered a gun.
Officers are not sure what led up to the shooting.
If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
