Woman fatally shot in Belltown early Sunday morning; second woman arrested

A woman is dead after a shooting in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle early Sunday morning.

At about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a report of shots fired inside a building in the 2500 block of Western Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s or 30s with a gunshot wound in an alleyway between Wall Street and Vine Street.

Despite efforts from officers, the woman died at the scene.

Detectives quickly identified a second woman, in her late 20s to early 30s, as a suspect and took her into custody. Officers also recovered a gun.

Officers are not sure what led up to the shooting.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

