Woman caught after causing crash on US 101 in Mason County, trying to run away

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 32-year-old woman from Olympia was caught and detained on Tuesday night after crashing her car on US 101, critically injuring another driver, and then trying to run from the scene.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) first posted about the crash on social media at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, saying, “NB US 101 at Lynch Rd is fully blocked for a 2 car felony hit and run collision, meaning there was substantial injury to the victim.”

According to Trooper Weatherwax, the suspect tried to run and was “quickly detained” by troopers on nearby Brewer Road.

Later that night, WSP sent out a report detailing the crash. The suspect was reportedly driving north on US 101 when she lost control and crashed into another car.

The other car rolled, and the driver, a 33-year-old woman from Tahuya, WA, was critically injured. She was lifeflighted to Tacoma General Hospital.

The suspect was also injured and taken to Mason General Hospital. She is facing charges of DUI, while other charges will likely depend on the condition of the lifeflighted victim.

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