Three injured, one arrested after six-car pile-up on I-405 in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were injured, and one driver was arrested after a six-car pileup on I-405 in Bellevue overnight.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash on social media at around 10:45 p.m., saying, “On the I-405 southbound off-ramp to Coal Creek Pkwy (MP 10) there is a collision partially blocking the ramp.”

Then, at 12:15 a.m., WSDOT reported that the SB I-405 off-ramp to Coal Creek Parkway was fully blocked for the collision.

According to a report sent out by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) later that same morning, five cars were stopped for traffic when a sixth car slammed into the back of them, causing a series of bumper-car-style collisions.

The driver of the sixth vehicle, a 29-year-old man from College Place, Washington, was booked into jail for DUI and vehicular assault. He was not injured.

Three others were injured, two drivers and a passenger. All three were taken to Overlake Medical Center.

The three other drivers were not injured, nd did not have passengers in their cars.

By around 2:15 a.m., WSDOT confirmed that the crash had been cleared, and the SB I-405 off-ramp to Coal Creek Parkway had reopened.

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