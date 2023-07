A woman has died after drowning in the Snoqualmie River Thursday afternoon, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue crews believe the woman was paddleboarding when her board was lodged in a log jam, which pulled her under.

Crews pulled the woman out of the water and to the shore. CPR was unsuccessful and she died at the scene.

At this time, officials are not releasing her name.

