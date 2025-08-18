Woman arrested for alleged stabbing at North Seattle encampment

SEATTLE — A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly slashing another woman with a knife in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Police say the alleged stabbing happened at an encampment near the Thornton Creek Trail greenspace, but the victim was found at a different location near 11700 Lake City Way Northwest, SPD said.

When police responded at around 6:15 p.m., officers found a 29-year-old woman bleeding from a laceration to her hand, according to a police report.

She was treated at the scene with a non-life-threatening injury and Seattle Fire personnel brought her to Harborview Medical Center.

Shortly after the incident, police quickly found the suspect and arrested her for assault after finding blood on her right palm and on her shin, SPD said in a blotter post.

Police found two knives at the scene and seized them as evidence.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing but the suspect was booked into the King County Jail, SPD said.

