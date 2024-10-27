Woman arrested after victim found dead in White Center apartment

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A woman has been arrested in connection to a death that occurred inside an apartment in White Center.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, King County deputies answered calls about a homicide at an apartment building in the 9800 block of 15th Avenue Southwest in the White Center area of Unincorporated King County.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased adult woman in one of the rooms of the residence.

Shortly after arriving, deputies arrested a woman and booked her into King County Jail.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation.

The King County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name, cause and manner of death.

This story is developing and will be updated.

