Wolf packs up slightly, but overall numbers drop in Washington

Washington’s wolf packs increased slightly in 2024 despite an overall decline in the state’s wolf population, according to a report released Saturday by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

The annual Washington Gray Wolf Conservation and Management Report indicated that as of Dec. 31, 2024, there were 230 wolves in the state, down 9% from 254 wolves in 2023.

The number of wolf packs rose slightly from 42 to 43, with 18 packs classified as successful breeding pairs, a decrease from 24 breeding pairs the previous year.

Despite the overall population decrease, WDFW wolf specialist Ben Maletzke said the population remains stable over the long term.

“The state’s wolf population grew by an average of 20% per year since the first WDFW wolf survey in 2008, until 2024,” Maletzke said. “Despite reduced population counts statewide, the number of packs increased in the North Cascades in 2024, and both the North Cascades and Eastern Washington Recovery regions continued to meet or exceed recovery objectives for the fifth year in a row.”

WDFW and partnering tribes regularly monitor wolves through tracking, aerial surveys, and camera traps. The reported count is a minimum estimate, adjusted by 12.5% to account for lone wolves or dispersing wolves, which are challenging to track individually.

Wolf mortality also contributed significantly to the decrease. The report detailed 37 wolf deaths, including 19 legally harvested by tribal hunters, four euthanized due to conflicts with livestock, and seven confirmed illegal killings. One of the illegal incidents has been referred to prosecutors.

“Poaching wolves is unacceptable,” WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said. “In Washington, illegally killing a wolf or other endangered species is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $5,000 fine and one year in jail.”

The report highlighted concerns in the Southern Cascades and Northwest Coast region, which failed to meet its recovery objectives, largely due to illegal wolf killings. Three of the four wolves known to inhabit that region were killed unlawfully, while the fourth has not been spotted in over a year. To meet statewide recovery goals, the region needs at least four successful breeding pairs.

Elsewhere, the Eastern recovery region documented 31 packs, with 13 considered successful breeding pairs, while the North Cascades had 12 packs and five successful breeding pairs.

The report also noted the formation of three new packs: Teanaway and Naneum packs in Kittitas County, and Reed pack in Okanogan County. Additionally, 15 collared wolves dispersed within the state, while seven wolves moved out of Washington.

Wolf-livestock conflicts were also documented, with 40 incidents recorded. Seventeen cattle and one domestic dog were confirmed killed by wolves, and another two calves were likely killed. Additionally, 26 cattle were confirmed injured, and another 10 were likely injured by wolves. However, 77% of packs were not involved in livestock incidents, despite many packs living near livestock areas.

WDFW worked closely with livestock producers throughout 2024 to employ non-lethal methods to reduce wolf-livestock conflict.

An error in the 2023 wolf count was also corrected in the new report. Five wolves from the Strawberry pack, primarily located on Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation lands, had been mistakenly counted. Adjusting for this error reduced the 2023 wolf count from 260 to 254.

