Witnesses chase down driver of stolen U-Haul after Tacoma crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they got a helping hand tracking down a woman accused of stealing a U-Haul, crashing it into someone, and running away.

On February 5, around 1:00 p.m. law enforcement was called to Pacific Avenue South after a U-Haul box truck crashed into a small sedan.

The driver said the woman behind the wheel took off running after the crash.

Law enforcement ran the plates and discovered that the U-Haul was stolen.

A short time later, another call came in, stating that five men who witnessed the crash followed the woman to make sure she didn’t get away.

Deputies were able to meet them and arrest her.

The woman was booked into the Pierce County Jail for possession of stolen property.





