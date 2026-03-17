Witness sought in fatal hit-and-run on I-5

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 3:20 am on southbound I-5 near the South 200th Street on-ramp near SeaTac.

The driver of a Toyota Prius was pronounced dead on the scene.

WSP says three vehicles were involved in the incident, which consisted of two crashes.

The first crash left the victim’s vehicle disabled in the roadway, which led to the secondary collision with a Subaru.

WSP believes the vehicle that caused the first crash remained on scene briefly before leaving.

Detectives recovered debris at the scene with Mercedes markings and believe the running vehicle may be a 2009-2017 two-door E-class coupe or similar style Mercedes.

The suspect vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side corner and bumper.

WSP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to contact Detective Aidan Lawlor at Aidan.Lawlor@wsp.wa.gov or call 360-890-1558.

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