With heavy rain coming in, make sure your gutters and storm drains are clear of leaves

SEATTLE — Seattle residents and city crews are racing to clear storm drains as wind and rain threaten to cause flooding this weekend.

Fallen leaves, while picturesque, can clog storm drains, leading to potential flooding in Seattle neighborhoods.

Seattle residents like Elaine Harman and Norman Ottaway are taking proactive measures to prevent water accumulation by cleaning gutters and raking leaves.

“Keep your gutters clean and keep your leaves out of the gutter. It’s as simple as that,” said Harman.

Harman, who has lived in her Seattle home for over 40 years, emphasizes the importance of keeping drains clear to prevent water from pooling in the streets, which can lead to icy conditions in winter.

Ottaway has been preparing for the stormy weather by cleaning his gutters, although he notes that raking leaves is a continuous task as more fall each day.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Seattle Public Utilities are coordinating efforts to target areas with significant debris buildup and respond quickly to flooding reports.

Severe rain caused flooding on I-405 earlier in October, prompting the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to clear drains and prepare crews to address potential standing water issues over the weekend.

With the city and residents working together, Seattle hopes to mitigate the impact of the impending storm and avoid a repeat of recent flooding incidents.

