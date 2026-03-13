Wintry weather prompts school delays, road closures

A wintry mix of rain and snow fell overnight and into Friday morning’s commute, causing school delays, highway crashes, and closures of both roads and schools in western Washington.

Snoqualmie Valley School District and Tahoma School District are closed on Friday due to weather conditions. Schools across the region are starting the school day with class delays, modified snow routes, or after-school activity cancellations.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES

The weather has impacted roads across western Washington this morning, especially in the passes.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews are responding to downed trees, heavy snow, avalanche assessments, crashes, and highway closures across the region, including SR 410 between Enumclaw and Greenwater, I-90 near Easton, US 12 / White Pass, SR 16 and SR 18.

WSDOT asks travelers to drive slowly and give crews space to work. For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, check WSDOT’s real-time travel map: wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map

It’s snowy. It’s rainy. It’s Friday the 13th.



We’ve got several roads closed around the state due to crashes or debris. Conditions change quickly, so be sure to check our real time map before you hit the road: https://t.co/KeCjX7K2Lt pic.twitter.com/RxFN8ly0sP — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) March 13, 2026

Local agencies across the region also warned of the inclement weather affecting road conditions:

❄️Our crews have been out since 3 a.m. responding to winter conditions in SE Bellevue. Roads have responded well to treatment but we'll continue monitoring conditions through the morning. (1/2) — City of Bellevue Transportation Department (@BvueTrans) March 13, 2026

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