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Wintry weather prompts school delays, road closures

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Wintry weather prompts school delays, road closures Photo Courtesy: WSDOT
By KIRO 7 News Staff

A wintry mix of rain and snow fell overnight and into Friday morning’s commute, causing school delays, highway crashes, and closures of both roads and schools in western Washington.

Snoqualmie Valley School District and Tahoma School District are closed on Friday due to weather conditions. Schools across the region are starting the school day with class delays, modified snow routes, or after-school activity cancellations.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES

The weather has impacted roads across western Washington this morning, especially in the passes.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews are responding to downed trees, heavy snow, avalanche assessments, crashes, and highway closures across the region, including SR 410 between Enumclaw and Greenwater, I-90 near Easton, US 12 / White Pass, SR 16 and SR 18.

WSDOT asks travelers to drive slowly and give crews space to work. For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, check WSDOT’s real-time travel map: wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map

Local agencies across the region also warned of the inclement weather affecting road conditions:

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