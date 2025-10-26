Winter driving requirements to be enforced Nov 1. What you need to know

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will start enforcing chain requirements on Nov. 1.

By that date, all vehicles traveling through mountain passes or higher elevations must carry tire chains.

WSDOT clarified that while studded tires are legal, they do not meet the state’s chain requirements.

This means drivers of four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles must still carry chains — and install them when signs indicate that chains are required for all vehicles.

The agency is also asking drivers to consider alternatives to studded tires, noting that they cause about $20 million in road damage each year.

WSDOT says if you are looking for alternatives to studded tires, you can talk to a local tire shop about stud-free winter traction tire options.

You can find approved traction tire devices here.

For a list of approved traction tire devices and more information about winter driving requirements, visit the WSDOT website.

