Sun is on the horizon! Here’s what to expect this week

Are you ready for Jorts weather? Did you see the weather buzz online or on your app? Did you look outside this morning and say YA RIGHT? Don’t worry! The clouds, the spotty drizzle, and the cool weather will only be for today. We are absolutely on track for some more sun tomorrow and then warm to even hot weather this weekend. Instead of a high of 57° today, we could be near 80 by Sunday & Monday (May 3rd and 4th).

Believe it or not, it’s not unusual to get to 80° this time of year:

The average first 80° or higher day in Seattle is May 20th.

The earliest we’ve ever hit 80° or higher is April 1st, 1987.

The latest we’ve ever had 80° or higher was July 21st, 1980.

Wednesday will be a transition day with morning clouds and then afternoon sun and much warmer high temps. Seattle’s average high temperature is 62 to 63 degrees for the last few days of April, so it’ll be just a little warmer than average into Wednesday in the upper-60s.

A weak system will move through during the day on Thursday, but it looks dry. That means we’ll just see some increasing clouds, which will linger into Friday, along with some cooler temps.

A phenomenon known as a “thermal trough” could set up near the Washington coast or just inland. This is an elongated north-south area of lower atmospheric pressure, and the flow between higher air pressure to the east and the thermal trough could cause winds to turn offshore (land to sea) for Sunday and Monday.

If offshore flow sets up, and particularly if it is strong, some warming would become pronounced with the air descending out of the Cascades to the lowlands, and also possibly nearer the coast as well. High temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s could be felt on Sunday afternoon across the southern parts of the area and near and in the Cascades foothills.

On Monday, we could experience 80° or warmer in more spots of the South Sound, the south interior, some coastal locations (possibly), and also in and near the Cascades foothills! Temps will cool off by Tuesday.

The record high for Seattle on Sunday is 77°, and Monday is 85°, which were both set back in 1992. So, record-breaking temperatures look unlikely right now, but we could be close! Sunday’s record of 77° is the only record for the month of May below 80°.

We’ll be watching and tracking the changing temperatures in the Pinpoint Forecast all week. Watch KIRO 7 News or visit kiro7.com

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