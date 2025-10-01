Will my VA benefits be impacted by the government shutdown?

With the government shut down, many are wondering how it will impact their benefits from the VA. Here’s a look at what will remain open and what will close until a deal can be reached.

What’s open

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, (VA) VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers will be open as usual and providing all services.

VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits.

Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.

The Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue to make decisions on Veterans’ cases.

Call Centers: VA’s primary call center (1-800-MyVA411) and the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) will remain open 24/7.

What’s closed

VA will cease providing transition program assistance and career counseling.

Call Centers: VA’s GI Bill (1-888-GIBILL-1) and National Cemetery Applicant Assistance (1-800-697-6947) hotlines will be closed.

VA benefits regional offices will be closed.

No grounds maintenance or placement of permanent headstones at VA cemeteries.

Applications for pre-need burial at VA cemeteries will not be processed.

No printing of new Presidential Memorial Certificates.

No outreach to state, county, tribal, municipal, faith-based, and community-based partners by VA Central Office.

