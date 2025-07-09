Wildfires prompt evacuations in western Washington

Firefighters are battling two wildfires in Mason County that have prompted evacuations.

Toonerville fire threatens homes in Mason County

The Toonerville Fire is burning along Northeast Toonerville Drive, north of Belfair, and is threatening about 50 homes, according to Norma Brock of Central Mason Fire and EMS.

“We do have a Level 3 ‘go now’ evacuation that is in place for Toonerville Road communities,” Brock said, adding that several other neighborhoods have been told to get ready to evacuate if necessary.

Firefighters estimate the fire is burning between 70 and 100 acres. Brock said the Department of Natural Resources, which is assisting local fire crews, plans to fly a drone over the wildfire to get a better assessment of how large it is.

Crews are using bulldozers and excavators to dig lines around the fire, which is 0% contained, but firefighters were hopeful that Wednesday’s cooler, wetter weather would help them make progress.

“It’s still warm, the fire is still burning actively, but definitely the cooler temperatures are a positive thing,” Brock said.

She said it’s not known what started the fire Tuesday afternoon.

Bear Gulch fire burning above Lake Cushman

Brock said a second fire in Mason County, which sparked Sunday on the Olympic Peninsula, was human-caused. The Bear Gulch fire is located above Lake Cushman.

“It’s burning about 327 acres up a really steep hill and rocky hill, so access has been extremely hard,” she explained.

There were evacuations when the fire threatened a critical access road in the area. Residents have been allowed to go home, but area parks and campsites remain closed to the public.

