Why didn’t Auburn know about the release of the ‘South Hill Rapist?’ A look at the miscommunication

AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday evening, Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus blasted the King County Sheriff’s Office for failing to notify the city about a convicted Level III-sex offender, Kevin Coe-- better known as the “South Hill Rapist” in Spokane.

After a KIRO 7 investigation, we found the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) did notify the Auburn Police Department; however, the person to whom it was sent was out of the office.

“The message was sent to a single point of contact on Friday, [October] 3rd, but that person was out of the office. We then did not receive confirmation of Coe’s address until yesterday.” Auburn Police public information officer Kolby Crossley said.

By that time, Coe’s registration as a sex offender had already been sent to KCSO, with him registered to an address in Auburn. It had Backus calling for changes to make the notification process more robust.

“There are so many lessons that can be learned from this process and ways to better the process so that these surprises don’t happen to other communities,” Backus said in an interview with KIRO 7.

Coe was sentenced to prison in the 1980s after being convicted of a single rape, though investigators believe there are dozens of others he could be linked to.

After being in prison, Coe was civilly committed and sent to McNeil Island.

This year, mental health advisors determined he no longer met the qualifications for civil commitment, meaning he will be released.

The process began on Aug. 27 when the Washington Department of Social and Health Services notified the King County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office that Coe was anticipated to be released to Win Win Adult Family Home in Federal Way.

Reports began to surface on Sept. 5 about Coe being up for unconditional release. A Federal Way spokesperson tells KIRO 7 on that day, they confirmed with DSHS that Coe would come to the Win Win home after being contacted by a reporter from the Center Square.

On Sept. 24, the Attorney General’s Office filed a petition for Coe’s release because of civil commitment jurisdiction.

On Oct. 2, after victims pushed back during Coe’s release hearing, a Spokane County Superior Court judge said, the law means her options are limited and grants Coe unconditional release.

The following day is when Auburn Police say they got the email that no one opened.

On Oct. 7, Coe registered as a sex offender at the home in Auburn to the “surprise” of Federal Way leaders, according to its spokesperson.

“We do better when we communicate well with one another. And I think jurisdictions should be the. The example of how we can communicate well together.” Backus said.

Backus’ spokesperson says the mayor’s office isn’t sure if a legislative change is needed but “more concerted and perhaps more official process that requires mandatory notice to a municipality when an offender is considered for release there, especially someone who is a level 3 offender.”

Unconditional release means Coe can live near schools, parks or other public places if he so chooses.

The residence he is living in Auburn is an adult home that also sits on Muckleshoot Tribal Land.

Backus said she will be working with the Tribe on further action and her spokesperson says the Tribe may request Coe to vacate the land “which could have been avoided had there been more close collaboration and coordination. The system seemed to have worked properly for Federal Way, which had more than enough advanced notice, but that is not the case for Auburn.” the spokesperson said.

“Mayor Backus understands that this isn’t about kicking the can down the road, so to say, and our intention isn’t to move people from city to city until someone is willing to take them, but more so agencies understanding that there are very real concerns from the community and municipal officials when a location is picked without local input.” the statement continued.

