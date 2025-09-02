Why did the Space Needle lose power for several hours this morning?

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Space Needle went completely dark on Tuesday morning and was without power for several hours following a planned power outage by Seattle City Light (SCL).

The SCL power outage affected many customers in the Space Needle area, which included cutting power to both the Space Needle and Seattle Center.

Space Needle power outage

SCL initiated the planned power outage at midnight Tuesday and affected approximately 70 customers as of approximately 10:30 a.m.

Customers affected by the planned outage were expected to have power fully restored by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to SCL.

As of approximately 10:50 a.m., all SCL customers in the Space Needle area had their power restored.

The Space Needle’s elevator was back in operation at approximately 7 a.m.

The SCL outage map will continue to provide updates as the planned power outage concludes.

