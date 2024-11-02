Why call? 911 calls in recent street takeover released

TUKWILA, Wash. — Why bother calling law enforcement? That’s how one Tukwila neighborhood feels after takeover street racing occurs seemingly every weekend.

Drag racing has been ramping up across the region. That includes Tukwila, where last weekend may have been the worst one yet for residents suffering through the noise and potentially dangerous driving conditions.

Last Friday, starting at around 10:45 p.m., several vehicles took over an otherwise empty industrial park solely for street racing. Recently released 9-1-1 calls from concerned citizens reveal just how much of a nuisance it was.

“They’ve just stopped all traffic,” said one caller. “We got lucky and turned around. They’re videotaping. They’ve taken over the intersection.”

“I just want them to be out of here. Because it’s dangerous,” another told police. “I have kids in the car.”

“There’s probably about 50 to 75 kids, standing around with their cameras,” said another. “And, he’s going to hit somebody.”

Residents say it’s been going on for years, obviously concerning for a local community seeking answers, as the neighborhood asserts this latest gathering was the loudest and worst it’s been in recent memory.

Residents assert that if it persists, it will continue to pose a safety threat to community members around the area and drivers on the roads. So much so, that locals like Talia Klein feel they have no choice but to be more vocal.

“I think maybe if more citizens voiced their concerns that maybe there would be, like, the cities would do something,” says Klein. “I don’t know if that would be cameras, more cameras. Cause that seems to be something that would work if you’re not using manpower.”

As far as reaction from law enforcement, it should be noted that police jurisdiction and response times also create a bit of an issue here. Primarily, because this stretch of the road sits between the Sea-Tac, Kent, and Tukwila corridor. It’s known as a bit of a no man’s land.

Another concerned resident observed that the primary intersection in question is already a hot spot for collisions, and that gatherings like last Friday’s, only make matters worse and conditions more dangerous.

Of course, this corridor isn’t the only problematic area in the region. Last week, there were reports of drag racing and noise disturbances around Seattle’s downtown core.

When it comes to potential solutions for Tukwila, one fix neighbors have suggested is to simply shut down the corridor from Friday night to Monday morning when businesses are closed and most of this racing takes place.

