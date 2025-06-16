Whole Foods closing Seattle’s Capitol Hill store

SEATTLE — Whole Foods is closing its grocery store in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to KIRO 7 that the store will close by June 20.

“Like any business, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores and make decisions to position the company for long-term success,” the spokesperson said.

The company says all employees will transfer to one of the nearby locations.

“Our stores remain an important part of our growth strategy, and we currently have more than 100 new stores in the pipeline and continuously explore new sites,” the spokesperson told KIRO 7.

Whole Foods has four other locations in Seattle:

West Seattle

Westlake

Interbay

Roosevelt Square

Customers can also shop Amazon.com/grocery for 365 by Whole Foods Market products.

©2025 Cox Media Group