Which Washington counties are most impacted by SNAP cuts?

WASHINGTON — Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office released data from the state that shows the number and percentage of Washingtonians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for food.

Federal funding for the benefits program has stopped as the government shutdown continues.

“The courts said the Trump Administration must keep providing SNAP benefits, but the Administration is still planning to cut them in half meaning nearly one million Washingtonians may not be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with their families,” said Cantwell. “Americans are being pushed to their limits with rising costs and making sure families don’t go hungry shouldn’t be a partisan issue.”

The data, provided by the State of Washington, is for March 2025. It shows that 903,541 Washingtonians received SNAP benefits in that month, 11.2% of the state’s population.

According to that data, the top three counties that have the highest percentage of those who receive SNAP benefits are in eastern Washington: Yakima County, Ferry County and Okanogan County.

County County Population # of SNAP Clients % of Population

Receiving SNAP

Benefits Adams 21,475 4,186 19.5% Asotin 22,725 4,020 17.7% Benton 217,850 30,186 13.9% Chelan 82,300 9,256 11.2% Clallam 78,550 10,627 13.5% Clark 536,300 58,166 10.8% Columbia 3,975 587 14.8% Cowlitz 113,900 20,804 18.3% Douglas 45,150 4,841 10.7% Ferry 7,350 1,529 20.8% Franklin 102,300 15,163 14.8% Garfield 2,325 278 12.0% Grant 105,300 18,515 17.6% Grays Harbor 77,400 15,461 20.0% Island 88,650 6,100 6.9% Jefferson 33,700 3,328 9.9% King 2,378,100 197,255 8.3% Kitsap 286,100 24,790 8.7% Kittitas 48,600 4,593 9.5% Klickitat 23,450 3,305 14.1% Lewis 84,950 13,847 16.3% Lincoln 11,300 1,583 14.0% Mason 67,475 10,807 16.0% Okanogan 43,200 8,985 20.8% Pacific 23,950 3,682 15.4% Pend Oreille 13,850 2,763 19.9% Pierce 952,600 115,065 12.1% San Juan 18,475 948 5.1% Skagit 133,300 15,633 11.7% Skamania 12,075 1,231 10.2% Snohomish 867,100 74,003 8.5% Spokane 559,400 85,062 15.2% Stevens 47,650 8,106 17.0% Thurston 307,000 34,749 11.3% Wahkiakum 4,550 580 12.7% Walla Walla 63,375 8,118 12.8% Whatcom 238,000 24,050 10.1% Whitman 48,750 4,021 8.2% Yakima 263,200 57,186 21.7% Unknown 132 Statewide Total 8,035,700 903,541 11.2%

©2025 Cox Media Group