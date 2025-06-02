Where’s Tynesha? Missing Person Alert issued for Tumwater woman

The Tumwater Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman named Tynesha Deshazier.

The 31-year-old was last seen on May 29 at her apartment. Family members told police she’d been acting unusual. When they arrived home to the apartment, the door was ajar, but she was nowhere to be seen.

Her wallet, phone, and keys were all still inside the apartment.

Police say Deshazier has a history of depression, and her family is extremely worried.

If you see her or know where she is, call the Tumwater Police Department at (360) 754-4200.

