Where to find the Jakob Two Trees troll in Issaquah

Jakob Two Trees, a 14-foot troll in the woods near Issaquah, is ready to tell his tale of protecting nature and honoring the land and waterways to hikers who may stumble across him.

Made entirely from recycled material, he sports a ponytail with a band made by the Snoqualmie Tribe. He also ears a necklace of birdhouses, where he invites forest creatures to come to spend time with him.

He’s one of six in the area, with other trolls located in Bainbridge Island, Ballard, Portland, Vashon Island, and West Seattle.

Sprouting from the imagination of Danish artist Thomas Dambo, each troll sculpture tells part of an underlying environmental story.

To find Jakob Two Trees, start at the Issaquah Community Center and walk south on the paved Rainier Trail, past the dog park, where you will find Jakob Two Trees several minutes down the trail.

More information about Jakob Two Trees can be found at issaquahwa.gov.

