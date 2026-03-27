When will northbound I-5 near Bellingham reopen from the landslide?

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said that northbound I-5 near Bellingham will remain closed as crews continue to clear the massive landslide blocking the lanes.

The lanes have been closed since Thursday, March 19 when a slide sent more than 3,000 cubic yards of boulders, trees and other debris 60 to 80 feet down a slope toward I-5.

As of right now, there is no estimated time for reopening.

All northbound traffic must exit at North Lake Samish Road (exit 246). Drivers may use Samish Way and merge back onto northbound I-5 at the Samish Way on-ramp (exit 252).

People traveling through the area are encouraged to use alternate routes, such as State Route 11/Chuckanut Drive or SR 9, WSDOT said.

There is a separate freight detour using SR 20 to SR 9 and SR 542.

Crews have been working to clear the slide since March 21, and will continue work seven days a week to clear debris and stabilize the slope.

Drivers should continue to expect delays.

©2026 Cox Media Group