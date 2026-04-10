What’s next in missing person’s case? Remains of woman last seen in 2022 found near JBLM

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s investigators say human remains found earlier this year are those of a young Native American woman who was reported missing in January 2022.

Investigators say the remains of 21-year-old Aidan Spear were found last January in a remote area of Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) with public access.

“We were alerted by their criminal investigations unit, and we did a joint investigation with the remains that were found. Those were sent to be processed, and it was just last month that we received information that those did come back as Aidan Spear,” said deputy Carly Cappetto.

According to information posted by her family online, Spear was homeless and struggling with drug addiction and was set to meet up with her mom before going into rehab.

Spear messaged her mom, saying she was first going to say goodbye to someone, and she wasn’t heard from again.

Spear was last seen in the Hosmer area of Tacoma.

Cappetto says it’s still unclear how the woman died.

“I don’t think we’re at a point to establish any probable cause or evidence towards any particular reason or person. We just know that it is not normal to find human remains in a wooded area,” said Cappetto.

The latest discovery now launches a different type of investigation.

“We need to potentially return to the area and look for more clues and evidence, talk to people that might come forward. This is a big case and we’re just happy that we’re one step closer to giving some closure to her mother,” said Cappetto.

Anyone with information about Spear’s disappearance or death is urged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at 253-287-4455.

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