Whatcom County sees first mumps case in seven years

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County health officials say someone has tested positive for mumps. It’s the first case in the county in seven years.

According to the Whatcom County Health and Community Services, the person is at home recovering and didn’t need to be hospitalized.

The person was likely exposed on a cruise ship outside the U.S.

There is no risk to the general public – anyone who may have been exposed has been notified.

“This case highlights the continued importance of staying up to date on routine vaccinations like MMR,” said Dr. Meghan Lelonek, Whatcom County Co-Health Officer. “Vaccines help prevent serious illness and limit the spread in our community.”





What is mumps?

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that affects the salivary glands. It spreads through respiratory droplets or direct contact with saliva from an infected person.

The most common ways people are exposed are through coughing, sneezing, sharing drinks, or being in close contact for a long time.

Most people with mumps recover within two weeks, but severe complications can occur, such as hearing loss and inflammation of the testicles, ovaries, breast tissue, pancreas, brain, and the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord.





What are the symptoms?

Puffy cheeks

Tender, swollen jaw

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.





How do you get rid of mumps?

There is no treatment for mumps—only management of symptoms.

This is why health officials say getting vaccinated is the best form of protection.





Preventing mumps

The Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is a two-dose series of shots that provides long-term protection.

Health officials say children should get their first dose between 12 and 15 months old and the second dose between 4 and 6 years old, or at least four weeks after the first dose.

If you don’t have a record of two MMR vaccinations, are unsure if you’ve been vaccinated, or are unsure if you’ve had mumps in the past, reach out to your healthcare provider.

