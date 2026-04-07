Whatcom County monitoring cluster of whooping cough cases at Western Washington University

Whatcom County health officials are keeping tabs on a recent cluster of whooping cough cases at Western Washington University (WWU).

A university spokesperson confirmed to KIRO 7 they had three cases three weeks ago before spring break, and that everyone was immediately treated and there were no hospitalizations.

The university also said there have been no new cases.

“All the cases were fairly confined in dormitory settings, and all the individuals were healthy and up to date. It was a little concerning, however, we still investigated and ensure that all of those receive either treatment or prophylaxis that they need,” said Zachary Doobovsky, the public health nurse supervisor for Whatcom County Health and Community Services.

Health officials are contacting dozens of students who may have been exposed to those infected.

“We monitor the situation for up to 42 days after the last case, and for every case we have to try to identify contacts – that could be anyone who was around them in the previous three weeks,” said Doobovsky.

Overall, the county is seeing improvement with whooping cough cases compared to last year.

So far this year, the county has had 20 cases, both confirmed and probable.

The county had 128 cases in 2025.

Health officials say the biggest concern is protecting the most vulnerable.

“We’re really looking at the young and the old, those with immune-compromising conditions. Even if you are healthy, it’s important to be vaccinated and up to date so you’re protecting those vulnerable populations,” said Doobovsky.

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