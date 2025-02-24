Whatcom County Humane cares for three litters of abandoned puppies

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — If you’re looking for a forever friend, the Whatcom County Humane Society hopes you’ll consider adopting from them.

On Sunday, the shelter says it received an abandoned litter of unwanted puppies—it’s the third one in as many weeks.

The shelter says the nine mixed-breed puppies were found on a property just north of the county.

“Sadly, no mama dog was with them and their history is unknown,” staff wrote online.

Since January 1, Whatcom County Humane has received almost 50 puppies under 12 weeks of age.

Whatcom Humane Society and Alternative Humane Society both have spay-neuter vouchers available to help cover costs at Spay Neuter Northwest for those who have animals that need these services but are in a difficult spot financially.

Shelter staff says the puppies will be in medical quarantine for several days to make sure they are healthy before they are adoptable.

