Whatcom County confirms first measles case of 2025

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County has confirmed its first case of the measles for 2025.

Whatcom County Health and Community Services (WCHCS) says the person is currently isolating at home and is not believed to pose a continued risk to the community.

The department says it is working to identify possible locations the person visited and will contact anyone who might’ve been exposed.

WCHCS is working closely with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), PeaceHealth, and Family Care Network to investigate this case.

“The best time to prevent measles is before you are exposed to it, and the most effective way to do that is by getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine,” said Dr. Meghan Lelonek, Co-Health Officer, Whatcom County Health and Community Services. “Getting vaccinated not only keeps you safe but also helps protect others in your community who can’t get vaccinated, like babies who are too young and people with weakened immune systems. We encourage everyone to check their vaccination records and talk to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.”

