What WSDOT completed during its I-5 Ship Canal Bridge construction project

SEATTLE — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) finished its maintenance of the northbound portion of a 900-foot stretch of the Ship Canal Bridge on Sunday evening.

In fact, WSDOT says that construction was completed 9 hours ahead of schedule.

I-5 is more than 60 years old and is Washington’s main freeway, seeing thousands of commercial and personal vehicles every day.

Construction also required working closely with local agencies, local transit authorities, and first responders.

At this point, WSDOT was able to complete:

Resurfaced 900 feet of bridge deck with new concrete

Repaved a new grooved surface for traction

Installed 94 new drains to stop water from pooling

Replaced bridge joints

Installed and removed concrete barriers to keep construction crews safe

I-5 is more than 60 years old and is Washington’s main freeway, seeing thousands of commercial and personal vehicles every day.

Northwest Region Administrator Brian Nielsen says that the Revive I-5 maintenance project is important for all travelers in Washington.

“The work may be inconvenient at times, but it’s essential. By making these investments today, and by working closely with our partners to minimize the effects of this work on the public, we’re ensuring that this critical infrastructure can continue to serve Washingtonians and that they can enjoy the beautiful summers and fun events in the Pacific Northwest while we are working,” Nielsen said.

I-5 is more than 60 years old and is Washington’s main freeway sees thousands in comercial and person vehicles every day.

WSDOT says they are on schedule for the rest of the Revive I-5 construction plan, running through 2026 to 2027, only pausing for the FIFA World Cup in the Summer of 2026.

©2025 Cox Media Group