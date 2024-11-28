What Thanksgiving foods are safe for pets?

SEATTLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving is a time for many of us to gather around the table with loved ones, reflect on what we’re grateful for, and share a nice meal.
While it may be tempting to share with your pet, knowing which foods are safe for them to enjoy can save you a trip to the emergency vet.
The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County suggests the following for cats and dogs:
Foods to avoid
- Seasoned foods
- Garlic
- Onions
- Raisins
- Grapes
- Butter
- Mushrooms
- Turkey skin, bones, drippings
- Chocolate
- Sweeteners like xylitol
What can I share?
- Unseasoned turkey
- Plain mashed sweet potatoes
- Cranberries (without added sugar)
- Green beans, plain and cooked
- Pumpkin puree (not pie filling)
- Cooked corn kernels (not on the cob)
- Apple slices without seeds
The humane society says it’s important to remember that even foods that are safe for pets can sometimes upset their stomach, so moderation is key. Staff recommends asking guests not to feed your pet so you can safely monitor what they’re eating and how much.
