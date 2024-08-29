What to expect on the roads this Labor Day weekend

The Labor Day travel rush has already begun, with more heavy congestion on the horizon for the holiday weekend.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers of traffic on nearly every route, telling travelers that anyone looking to drive over the next four days should plan to leave before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to miss the heaviest traffic.

WSDOT is anticipating five times the volume of an average commute. As expected, Interstate 5 and Interstate 90 are predicted to see the most congestion.

Drivers should expect to see backups on I-5 from Tacoma up to Lacey starting this Thursday, August 29 up until next Thursday, September 5.

WSDOT is also projecting that anyone heading east on I-90 should expect the worst traffic to be on their return trip, with westbound travel will be busy all day Monday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers heading southbound on I-5 should expect over 90-minute delays in southwest Washington near Woodland throughout Labor Day weekend.

Find more specific highway information on the WSDOT website, or visit WSDOT on social media for the latest travel updates.

